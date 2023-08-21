Back on track

Following the summer break that began at the end of the Belgian Grand Prix, Formula 1 will officially return to the track this weekend at Zandvoort, the Dutch circuit which represents the home race for Max Verstappen, the current undisputed leader of the championship. With the green lights coming back on, teams and riders are therefore ready to be able to face each other again after almost a month’s stop, but obviously they won’t be able to do it without the sole tire supplier Pirelliwho today explained in detail the choice of tires that he will make available to the teams for the upcoming weekend.

It’s official from Pirelli for Zandvoort

In fact, the Milanese manufacturer will not reserve any changes compared to last season, when it implemented the same decisions in a championship in which the compounds however had different names from this year’s. Specifically, the Director of Pirelli Motorsport Mario Island explained the reason for these tyres, thanks to the characteristics of the track: “The second part of the season begins with a particularly fascinating appointment – commented – the Dutch Grand Prix is ​​in fact held at Zandvoort, one of the most traditional and demanding tracks in motor sport. The track is very sinuous and has two banked corners, 3 and 14, with a steeper slope than those of Indianapolis, just to offer a term of comparison. On bends with these characteristics, the stress on the tires increases as the normal forces exerted vertically increase because the travel speed is much greater than on bends without gradients. For this race we have chosen to present again, at least in terms of denomination, the same compounds as last year: C1, C2 and C3. It should be noted that the current C1 was introduced this season and is positioned between the C2 and the old C1, now known as C0. In terms of strategies, in 2022, in a race where there were also two neutralisations, as many as 14 drivers, including the first three classified, used all three compounds, confirming the wide range of options available for the walls of the teams“.

Decisions also taken for Monza

In anticipation of this weekend’s test, Pirelli has in the meantime also communicated the tires it will bring to its home appointment at Monza, from 1st to 3rd September, with the reasons for this choice which will also be explained in detail in the coming days. In this case, unlike the last Italian Grand Prix, the C3, C4 and C5i.e. the three softest compounds.