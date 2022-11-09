Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Extreme drought on Lake Garda: near Sirmione, the famous island of Isola di San Biagio is within walking distance. © Dominik Bartl

Lake Garda in Italy is suffering from the effects of the drought. In Sirmione there is an island within walking distance. Suddenly, new beaches appear on the shores. There is a lack of rain.

Sermione – Lake Garda – Lago di Garda – is known in Italy for its deep blue water. But Lake Garda suffers from a lack of water. The extreme heat wave in summer is over, but the consequences of the drought remain visible. Rock formations appear unreal on the shore. The water level is almost as low as in August. It’s November. There has been no rain for months.

Lake Garda drought after hot summer: island within walking distance

The famous island of the rabbits – Isola dei Conigli also known as Isola di San Biagio – near Sirmione is no longer an island. The former island can be easily reached on foot via a strip of land. Vacationers and tourists are attracted by this rare phenomenon. It’s a huge problem for locals. The water level in Sirmione is extremely low – currently 15 centimeters – normally it is 1 meter. Bridges hang in the air. The boats in the harbors are lower than the stairs. Large ships can no longer dock. Ferry connections have been partially discontinued. In summer, the Zoff about the water of Lake Garda caused a stir. Now the worries are growing.

Lake Garda water level at “historic low”

The water level at Lake Garda is currently 33.8 centimeters – as of November 9th. Last year in November, the value was 95 centimeters. Now it is more than 60 centimeters less. The alarm bells were already ringing in October at a level of 25 centimeters and thus 60 centimeters than a year ago. Memories of one of the worst years are awakened: only in 2003 was the water level even lower.

Historical water level at Lake Garda

But the situation in the drought year 2022 is getting worse – throughout Italy. There is no relief in sight in the water crisis. “The ongoing drought this year will probably have an impact on the next,” the authority responsible for the Po River announced in October.

Italy suffers from water shortage

The authority points to the “very bad situation” and the “historic lows” in the Alpine lakes. The reserves at Lake Garda are poorly filled. However, Lago Maggiore, Lake Como and Lake Iseo-d’Idro are in an even worse position. The forecasts for the Po River look bleak. After the worst drought in 70 years, there is initially no rain in November. In addition, the temperatures at Lake Garda are much too warm for the time of year with over 13 degrees. Normally it should be around five degrees in November and rain a lot during the day. Next weekend (November 12th and 13th) maximum values ​​of 20 degrees and sun are announced. Prospects of heavy precipitation are only on Wednesday. (ml)