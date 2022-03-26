Guest at Afternoon 5 the columnist revealed the truth about the famous gate razor that is sparking controversy.

A few days of stay on the island were enough to trigger the first controversies. One of the most irascible is certainly Floriana Seconds who first had an argument with Antonio Zequila with which she is tied by a rope and is forced to share everything. She then she attacked Nicolas Vaporidis accusing him of being privileged.

Floriana live during the last episode pointed the finger at the actor especially for an electric razor that Nicolas was able to bring to the island.

“The production asked us to bring a personal object, which should not conflict with other things. The object I asked for was not given to me. I am a believer and I would have liked to have a rosary with me, but it was not granted to me. He, on the other hand, had an electric hair razor when we couldn’t use electric things” – he said.

Ilary Blasi tried to stop the controversy immediately in the bud by saying that the razor is for medical needs. “They tell me the razor is for medical needs. There is no one privileged, they are all the same “.

He spoke about the controversy Vladimir Luxuria to Afternoon 5. The columnist from the Isola dei Famosi considered the controversy unleashed by Floriana exaggerated.

“It seems to me that she took it out on the wrong person. When she accused Nicolas of being privileged because he had a hair razor for health reasons. We cannot say the health reasons why Nicolas is forced to have an electric hair razor. There is a medical team that allows, for health reasons, to have an object “- he said.

Vladimir confessed that when she participated in the Island of the Famous she too managed to bring an object for medical reasons: “For example, I had a bite. I suffer from bruxism … grinding my teeth ruined. For health reasons, some medical items or instruments may be had. Accusing a person of being privileged… It seemed to me that you overflowed on that occasion” – her words.