Not everyone knows it but two castaways are cousins. That’s who it is.

L’Island of the Famous it started for two weeks. At the helm as always Ilary Blasi who at the opening of the first episode did not miss a dig at the now ex-husband Francesco Totti. In the studio as commentators we find Enrico Papi and Vladimir Luxuria.

The cast is rich and colorful. During the first episode, everyone was presented and a detail was also revealed that perhaps not everyone knew. Two of the castaways are cousins. Who are we talking about?

It was to reveal it Nathaly Caldonazzo that when he had to save someone he chose Silver Flower and one of the reasons was precisely their degree of kinship.

Fiore, eldest daughter of the famous horror director Dario and historical companion of the late Massimo Troisi she is second cousin with Nathaly Caldonazzo. A detail that perhaps no one knew.

A kinship bond that could also lead to agreements over the course of the weeks but Caldonazzo in yesterday’s episode left the island to approve on the island of Sant’Elena. This is the response of the televoting that saved Alessandro Cecchi Paone and his partner Simone Antolini. He was already on the island of St. Helena Marco Predolin who, however, definitively left the game due to an illness he accused a few hours before the live broadcast. “Marco Predolin had to leave the island for health reasons” – Ilary said yesterday in the episode.

Before leaving the island, Nathaly Caldonazzo left the kiss of Judas to Andrea Lo Cicero “because he’s a spy and I don’t like the way he treats the boys from Los Hombres. She gives life lessons. Cecchi Paone? He would have been discounted, I wish him a lot of happiness ”.

“I expected it, I teach honesty and fairness to my children and she is not” – replied the former rugby athlete.