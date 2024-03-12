Their participation in the Island of the Famous has not yet been made official, but the hypotheses about their presence are becoming more and more concrete.

The Island of the Famous is ready to set sail for its new edition and, among the likely castaways, the names of two former students of Friends of Maria De Filippi, 21st edition. Their participation has not yet been made official, but the hypotheses about their presence they become more and more concrete. It wouldn't just be rumors but also a very good idea to improve a format like that of the Island of the Castaways which is now a bit outdated.

Why LDA And Sunrises there could be two ideal competitors For The Island of the Famous? Talent and popularity: both singers have already demonstrated their talent in Maria De Filippi's talent show. They have also won over a large segment of the public. Their participation on the Island could further increase their popularity, making them known to an even wider audience.

LDA is 20 years old, Albe is 22. Theirs young age it would bring a breath of freshness and vitality to the program, creating new and interesting dynamics. In such a format, the contribution of young or very young people could only be interesting. Both already have experience in world of music, with published songs and collaborations with established artists. Their presence on the island could give the public moments of music and entertainment. In any case, these are two characters with significant appreciation from the public.

LDA and Albe distinguished themselves ad Friends not only for their musical talent, but also for their charisma and their personality. AtIsland of the Famous, these characteristics could emerge even more, making them protagonists of reality television. As is known, especially to viewers who have followed the program for several years, theIsland of the Famous has often hosted former students of Friends. The participation of LDA and Albe would therefore be part of a recently consolidated tradition of the program.

Other possible contestants on the Island of the Famous include Pamela Prati, Clemente Russo, Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Laura De Liso. The new edition of the reality show, hosted by Vladimir Luxuria and with Sonia Bruganelli as commentator, it promises to be full of news and twists. All that remains is to wait for the official confirmation of the cast to find out if LDA and Albe will really be shipwrecked in Honduras.