The actor once again targeted by the rest of the group, this time for the nomination for Clemente Russo and his wife.

The nominations in the last episode ofIsland of the Famous they left aftermath even after the episode. It was the one who paid the price once again Nicolas Vaporidis.

The actor who is competing in pairs with the model Estefania Bernal he was again elected leader of the week and for this he was able to nominate a couple.

Nicolas together with Carmen di Pietro and the son Alexander sent by the nominations, he decided to make the name of Clemente Russo and his wife Laura Maddaloni.

However, above all, the woman did not digest this nomination much and above all the motivation that led Nicolas to nominate them.

Source: web

“He said a sentence and that sentence bothered me. ‘I name the strongest and who I really respect as people and as champions’. Can you explain it to me? I am happier that you said to me: ‘Look, since you are strong, I am sending you away, I try to send you away’. This is your strategy. But if you tell me: ‘Because I love you and I love you, I leave you …’ you are really stupid. I told him: ‘If this is your tactic, congratulations, but it is the tactics of a weak one‘. Because he is weaker and he did well. But if you want to make fun of me, you won’t take me. That’s all. But don’t say: ‘You’re sporty’. Sportive is one thing, assholes another. Sincerely”- Laura’s words.

Roberta Morise she was of the same opinion as Laura, pointing the finger at Estefania who had no decision-making power for the nomination.

“Estefania is a person I love very much. And I felt like scolding her, in quotes, in my small way because I am leader in pairs and therefore she can and must decide too, with her head. I particularly had it with Nicolas, because I found his nomination out of place. I don’t like the calculating and not very frank people ”- said the former de L’Eredità.