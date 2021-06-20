The edition of the Isola dei Famosi that has just ended will not have left its mark in terms of share, but it has certainly remained in the hearts of the castaways who have lived this intense experience. Now that the reality show is over and the hunger is gone, the former contestants are moving forward, for tell their experience. One of the last to tell about his 33 days in Honduras was Rosaria Cannavò.

The former castaway, host of RTL 102.5 live from Trends & Celebrities, has decided to reveal some details and anecdote directly from her experience. The woman has talked about Awed, which was the winner of the reality show, but above all of Fariba Tehrani, with whom Rosaria often had the opportunity to quarrel during her stay on the Island of the Famous.

Here’s what he said about the Iranian: “The biggest disappointment on the island was Fariba, a true strategist. In front of the cameras he attacked me and behind me he smoothed, as they say in my part. She talked too much, she was talkative. Perhaps this too is a very specific strategy that he has set up ”. Apparently, however, the dislikes on the island were much more than what emerged. In fact, Cannavò reveals, outspokenly: “Except only Matteo Diamante and Titocchia”.

But now it is time for the well-known showgirl and former shipwrecked girl to look to the future, without ever losing sight of the goals achieved over the years. Rosaria has behind a twenty-year career and brilliant and we will probably see her again soon TV. Despite this, Rosaria has always preferred keep the secret on everything related to hers private life.

Precisely for this reason, what the showgirl later declared to RTL, has left everyone without confusion: “I’m engaged for a year and a half, I have been trying to keep everything hidden, reporters are lurking. But now I confess it to you, his name is Francesco Casagrande. He is 35 years old and is a physiotherapist in Rome ”. A real bomb dropped live. “Shaved, green eyes. This is the identikit, I don’t say anything else ”.