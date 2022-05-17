All because of the nominations that were not liked by the actor.

Nerves tense a few hours after last night’s episode ofIsland of the Famous. Nicolas Vaporidis and Mercedesz Henger they had a heated argument because of the nominations.

The actor did not take well the nomination received by the latest arrival and felt betrayed by the castaways who are part of his group. Most notably Mercedesz has formed a friendship with Edoardo Tavassi who at the same time is very attached to Nicolas. For this the actor felt betrayed.

Mercedesz justified his choice with these words: “Why did I have to choose Blind who never did anything to me? Instead with you I had to say. I didn’t like you from the outside because you weren’t right and used disgusting words. Calling a person ‘poor thing’ what is it? It’s not for Edoardo, I didn’t like your behavior. “

But despite the motivation too Gwendolyn he pointed out that Nicolas is a close friend of Edoardo and therefore could avoid naming him. Nicolas, very embittered, then let off steam in the confessional.

Source: Mediaset

“I no longer have the patience to tolerate constructed characters, so if you are yourself, be yourself. Tell me the truth: ‘I mentioned you because I dislike you’. That’s fine, at least I know.” – he said.

Edoardo also intervened in the matter and asked Mercedesz to avoid arguing with Nicolas. But the Roman also asked not to be caught in the fight because it has nothing to do with it. Probably seeing himself in the middle of two fires, he does not want to take a stand so as not to disappoint either of them.

Faced with Edoardo Mercedesz’s reproach, she went away in tears. Eva’s daughter and Edoardo have bonded a lot since their arrival on the island of Mercedesz. Many believe that there is more than just friendship. We’ll see.