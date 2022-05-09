As everyone will remember, this year’s edition: Isola dei Famosi saw the obligation of a shipwrecked woman to retire, Patrizia Bonetti. The woman, after having participated in the trial by firereported several burns and for this reason it was forced to leave the reality show.

After some time, spent by the woman taking care of herself, Patrizia returns to the Canale 5 studio as a guest. Here The ex castaway tells and talks about his accident, and then to exhibit to Marco Melandri le sunburn that still reports on the body.

The MotoGP rider is amazed by the scars. The entrance of Patrizia Bonetti in the studio: Isola dei Famosi gave all the fans of the influencer hope, who could not wait to see her in action in Honduras. The girl is now recognized by all for his explosive character.

But the incident that occurred in the trial by fire forced the shipwrecked woman to retreat. A rather serious inconveniencewhich has still left perhaps indelible marks on Bonetti’s body.

Deep burns were reported and for weeks there was no talk of anything other than a probable legal action by the woman against the reality show. As far as was known, Patrizia intended to denounce the production because of the damage caused by the test.

But these remain only rumors, as there are no official statements on the matter. However, the girl reveals, during the episode, that she lost what happened with a lot of sportsmanship. “I’m fine, I’ve finally recovered, I’m happy to be here tonight”.

“I was very keen, it was a long time that I wanted to have this experience. But accidents happen and the important thing is to keep going. Who am I cheering for? Nicolas. I like how he is acting within the group “.