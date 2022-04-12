Isola dei Famosi: hunger and physical fatigue begin to make themselves felt. During the last episode, the consequences were paid the most Nicolas Vaporidiswhich has had a faint.

The castaway throws himself in the ‘rotisserie’ test and accuses a sickness which forces him to leave the live broadcast for a few minutes. The challenge was against Roger, to decree the leader of the week.

A test of strength which consisted of hanging as much as possible on a machine that it spun at great speedalso placing the castaways upside down: the so-called rotisserie, a classic of the island.

A grueling challenge that puts the competitors to the test. Both play with great tenacity and manage to hang for more than a few minutes, while the machine continues to spin at great speed. Nicolas eventually gives in and falls into the water.

When the castaway reaches the shore collapses for the spinning from head caused by trial, hunger and fatigue. An illness that forces the castaway to leave the live stream for a few minutes, to be checked by the doctors. A strong dizziness caused him to faint.

Island of the Famous: Nicolas Vaporidis returns to Palapa

Only later does he return to Palapa, but his entry immediately makes the viewers see that something is wrong. Vaporidis has a bewildered look and appears decidedly confused.

He himself explains that he had a strong dizziness. After a while, however, he reassures everyone: “Don’t worry, everything is fine”. Immediately after the castaway he discovers that in his absence his companions have nominated him and goes to televoting to compete against Gustavo and Nick. Now he is up to the public to decide who to keep in the game and who will have to move to the island of the eliminated.