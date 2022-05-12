Maria Laura De Vitis talks to Alessandro without knowing that she is being filmed by the cameras

The Island of the Famous has recently seen the entry of new competitors. The castaways disembark in Honduras there were three, but the spotlight was immediately on Maria Laura De Vitisthe winner in the new edition of La Pupa and the Nerdy Show, a program conducted by Barbara D’Urso.

The role of the new competitor is that of the Conquistadores and she has perfectly dressed her shoes. The shipwrecked it is already making headlines for a event just captured by cameras. The girl faces a conversation with the one who is the castaway that interests her.

We are talking about Alessandro, the son of Carmen Di Pietro. The topic they are dealing with, as soon as it is put into play in the presence of the cameras, is promptly interrupted. Many notice this strange detail And arise immediately i first doubts. Ever since she landed on the island, Maria Laura De Vitis has set her sights on Alessandro.

There is already a certain harmony between the two. One of the last evenings the castaways have eaten together and in the meantime the girl said to Alessandro: “I did not expect this infamous here …”.

But at the sight of the cameras, he is shipwrecked crashes immediately and he asks her a bit confused: “What are you talking about?”. She replies without going further: “Let’s talk about it later, about the episode … let’s talk a little about us!”.

This puts Maria Laura in a bad light, due to doubts and strategies, in the eyes of fans who follow the reality show. Many, on the other hand, see the presence of the cameras as a brake that does not leave the two boys the spontaneity of being able to relate with serenity.

From some comments of viewers who appear on social networks, it can be understood that this attitude was not well received. In fact, it is expected that De Vitis’s experience at L’Isola Dei Famosi was not very long-lived.