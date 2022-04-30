The correspondent after the numerous attacks did not see us again and reacted.

Yesterday new episode ofIsland of the Famous. It was to leave the game for good Marco Senise while on Playa Sgamada has landed Licia Nunez. Throughout the evening there was a constant bickering between Ilary Blasi and the envoy Alvin.

It is not the first time this has happened but yesterday the correspondent replied piqued. It all started already in the proof of the proverbs when Alvin seemed not to hear the suggestions that the castaways made to Carmen Di Pietro.

From the studio Ilary shouted: “I love hearing from the studio, Alvin”. Then everything went on in the moment of test leader which yesterday was divided into two heats: the first of preparatory apnea, the second of the Vitruvian man.

Alvin, as usual, tried to explain the progress of the tests but was stopped several times by Ilary who invited him to go on given the time. In reality, the envoy was simply trying to buy time as the castaways were finishing up positioning.

Source: Mediaset

“Alvin, it’s midnight, go!” – the presenter shouted from the studio. “If you want, I’ll go around the cage, but that’s the last thing I should do” – the correspondent’s reply.

“Oh well, everyone knows how the Vitruvian Man works. Let’s go ahead! “ – Ilary pressed again. At that point Alvin said with irony: “One thing I have to do, explain the evidence. At least let me do that. Thanks”.

So immediately after seeing the pressing hurry Alvin said: “There is no need for me to explain the test, when you are ready we begin“. This constant targeting was heavily commented on on Twitter.

In the end it was Edoardo who got the better of his sister Guendalina in the test between the two Tavassi brothers.

Gwendolyn who yesterday received a wonderful surprise from her mother Emanuela guest in the studio to support the children.