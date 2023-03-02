Island of the famous, Ilary Blasi replies to Alvin: “Call him”

The one between Ilary Blasi and Alvin on the Isola dei Famosi, departing on April 17 on Channel 5, as sent from Honduras. It seems that the rumors about an alleged quarrel between him and Ilary Blasi, Alvin’s presenter and twenty-year friend, was just a joke.

After Alvin’s threat to publish very heavy audio on Ilary Blasi, she posts a story on Instagram: “Regarding the controversy with Alvin, if you want to know more, call him directly at **** even at mealtimes”. The presenter then deleted the story, probably at the request of her friend, since it contained her real telephone number.

According to many, history confirms the hypothesis that it was a staging right from the start. The two have not denied the rumors about the alleged non-renewal of Alvin’s contract for the program. but the friendship between Alvin and Ilary Blasi seems to remain firm: the two will also lead this edition of the famous Island together.