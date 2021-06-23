During the last edition of the Isola dei Famosi, no great loves blossomed. Now that everything is over, however, Emanuela Tittocchia has revealed that she has discovered that she is very attracted to one of her former travel companions in Honduras: Rosaria Cannavò. Just friendship, or something more?

This year theIsland of the Famous did not give great emotions for what concerns the feelings: though Awed, the winner of the reality show, he tried several times to win the affection of one of the castaways, the Neapolitan youtuber received only two of spades one after the other. Between castaways engaged and lack of attraction, the feelings did not blossom.

Now that it’s all over, though, Emanuela Tittocchia, who had joined the group of You arrive, confessed to being a lot attracted from one of the former castaways who shared this adventure with her, Rosaria Cannavò, with whom he has established a beautiful relationship:

“We were always attached, we gave ourselves a lot of strength. I needed physical contact. Even as we lay in the sun I held her hand or ankle. I’m attracted from Rosaria, I want her a good of soul “.

Island of the Famous: Emanuela Tittocchia in love with Rosaria?

There Tittocchia revealed that, once she returned to Italy, she had the opportunity to review Rosaria Cannavò (who recently announced that she was officially engaged) for an aperitif and to have also brought her a gift:

“If I walk down the street and see something nice I immediately think of Rosaria “.

The question, therefore, arises spontaneously: is it a deep friendship or a feeling is being born love? Emanuela Tittocchia, while not answering directly, he hinted that he does not rule out the possibility of to fall in love also of a woman:

"I'm certainly infinitely drawn to Rosaria and then I have always thought that love is transversal, it is neither about age nor about sex. You can have a very deep feeling for anyone. If you were to ask me now: who would you have dinner with tonight? With a beautiful man or with Rosaria, I would answer Rosaria without batting an eye ".

Words that sound like a true statement from Emanuela Tittocchia towards her friend: what was the reaction of Rosaria Cannavò and her boyfriend?