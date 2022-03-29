The shipwrecked does not agree with the landing on the new island after the elimination and has gone on a rampage.

Yesterday’s bet crackling atIsland of the Famous with Floriana who did not miss an opportunity to show off her smoking character.

The castaway was eliminated on televoting together with Antonio Zequila. At first he seemed to have taken the elimination well. Then when he was told of the existence of Playa Sgamada where she would have remained to compete but alone, she went on a rampage by not complying with the rules.

Floriana did not appear enthusiastic about this new experience and pointed it out. “No, I disagree. The audience has decided and I want to go home. I don’t care, the rules are that I’m going home “ – he said.

And again speaking of the experience made as a couple linked to Antonio ZequilaFloriana says: “This is not the experience I wanted to have. I never gave up, but I don’t like this game at all. In a situation like this, the worst comes out even in a saint “.

Source: Mediaset

Isola dei Famosi, Ilary Blasi’s disappointment

Ilary Blasi he listened to the outburst of the shipwrecked woman but then did not make it and expressed all his disappointment for Floriana’s behavior: “The rules of the game provide for this. It is clear that you can make any decision. But I remind you one thing: I’ve been writing to me on Instagram for two years, I know how much you wanted to have this experience. And now, at the first difficulty, do you soften like this? I’ll tell you the truth, I didn’t expect it from you “ – the words of the host.

Ilary tried to make the castaway think by making her speak also with Vladimir Luxuria and a friend in the studio. Floriana took some time to reflect, she also participated in the reward test showing all her tenacity, then in the end she decided to stay on the island.

To tell the truth, the expression on Floriana’s face did not appear very enthusiastic to stay, but perhaps pushed by Ilary, she decided not to disappoint her and the fans thus giving herself a new opportunity on the new island and this time alone.