First the gossip launched by Panicucci, then the denial of D’Urso. Chaos reigns in Mediaset.

TO Mediaset within 24 hours they managed to launch a gossip only to deny it. Protagonists of the story Federica Panicucci and Barbara D’Urso.

It all started on Tuesday morning when the Panicucci inside Morning 5 speaking of the Island of the Famous, he revealed a gossip about one of the castaways: Mercedesz Henger that she would be engaged.

The news was given by the paparazzo Andrea Alajmo which in a series of shots showed the daughter of Eva Henger kiss a mysterious man. It is about Fulvio Pavanati. The paparazzo showed 3 photographs as confirmation.

“I’m sorry for Edoardo, but Mercedesz is busy. She has been busy for some time. And even up to a week before leaving she was with this Fulvio. She is happily engaged, unless she left him ten minutes before leaving. She is engaged! “ – said Andrea.

Source: web

Too bad that the day after a Afternoon 5 from Barbara D’Urso the denial has arrived. In the studio there was talk of flirting between Mercedesz Henger and Edoardo Tavassi to the Island of the Famous but Arianna Davidguest told a whole different version of events.

“I want to give a counter-gossip about Mercedesz since news has come out that she is engaged. She left this morning. But I want to categorically deny and say that these photos that came out date back to last year at Christmas. What happened between them was a liaison that lasted a few days “ – said the columnist.

Barbara D’Urso swore she didn’t know anything: “I don’t even know what you’re talking about “ – he said. The fact is that within 24 hours on the same network, first a scoop and then the denial arrived.

Mercedesz which ended up in controversy also for her participation in the reality show despite the fact that her mother was involved in a serious car accident and is hospitalized.

“She didn’t want to leave, I know that Eva convinced her. Everyone’s decisions are perhaps also painful and we do not know it. It always takes a little bit of caution “ – specified the paparazzo Andrea.