Giulia Salemi’s mother removes a few pebbles from her shoe after the adventure on the Island of the famous and points the finger at some of her former adventure companions. In the interview with Chi Fariba Tehrani he also talks about his relationship with his daughter and the love that breaks out inside her.

Fariba Tehrani takes a few pebbles from his shoe. The adventure onisland of the famous now it’s over, she is back home and can finally, through an interview with the weekly Chi directed by Alfonso Signorini, have her say. Which he also did during the adventure in Honduras.

Fariba’s disappointment

But with the bowls stopped this is what comes out … mother of Giulia Salemi she is really furious and points the finger at everyone: “I was treated like one stepdaughter”He said in the interview with Chi. “Fortunately, however, I was not treated as an orphan” she then commented.

But what caused this sort of isolation to which the group condemned you?

“I joined the group after three weeks, when alliances had already formed, especially the magnificent five: Valentina Persia, the parent company, Gilles Rocca, the first soldier, and then Francesca Lodo, Roberto Ciufoli is Angela Melillo. As soon as I arrived I went out of my way for everyone. My friends called me Mother Teresa of Calcutta. I even “multiplied the rice”. I was attacked by the group of five, they saw me as a rival“.

But the pebbles to get rid of are not finished and they all refer to the magnificent five:

Fariba against the magnificent five of the Island of the famous

“They talked about everyone when the cameras were away and they stayed up late at night talking loudly.” When the ex shipwrecked she tried to explain a Paul Gascoigne that the whole group spoke ill of him, they have turned against since that moment “all hell broke loose. I found myself all against, including Paul “because they convinced him she was a liar.

Taking stock of her fellow adventurers, she feels like she can save everyone except Rosaria Cannavò because, despite having “given her heart, she threw mud on me”, While Valentina Persia “has influenced everyone, even if they later discovered it ”.

Fariba and love

But what disturbs the Iranian the most in this period are not so much the bad things received during the adventure in Honduras, as the great amount of love that he has within himself and that he used to give to his only daughter, while now that he has allowed her to take flight, after Giulia has remembered that she is no longer a child, she no longer knows who to give it to, “it’s exploding inside me“