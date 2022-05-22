Island of the Famous: the story born in Honduras between Estefania Bernal And Roger Balduino it was certainly short-lived. The castaway was accused by her now former flame of having put on a theater, a fake story, so constructed that the castaway de: Isola dei Famosi, would have even engineered the moments of kisses to take place in front of the cameras.

As soon as last Friday’s live broadcast ended, Estefania vented with his companions: “He made fun of everyone. Then there is the evidence that he is fake, in the confrontation in the episode he said ‘this still speaks’. I have a name, and luckily he was in love with me “.

“I did very well to leave him. He accused me of creating a fake relationship. Zero, nothing is true. I said he arranged the ex thing about him and he couldn’t look me in the eye. In fact, he was looking elsewhere. He was babbling nonsense bullshit. Luckily I got free ” He said.

But the outburst does not end there. In fact, shortly after, with Licia Nunez and Marco Cucolo she had clarified some concepts that had bothered her quite a bit, turning all the accusations to the sender.

“Now I have to tell the truth, a lot of things you don’t know. Things you don’t know and that he said to me in secret. Like for example that he and Beatriz met a few days before the island ”.

It’s still: “In front of the cameras he said they hadn’t seen each other for months, then weeks and he talked to me privately for days. On the contrary, he told me that he already knew that his ex would be in the program “.

“Guys he brought his girlfriend here! He arranged to create the little theater and that’s what they would call it. He put me in the middle of a relationship. What then I have it with him and not with her. But now I understand who Roger is, he made fun of me and hurt his ex-girlfriend ”.