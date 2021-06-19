Beatrice Marchetti was one of the finalists of the last edition of the Isola dei Famosi. The model, very happy with the path she managed to do in Honduras, confessed to being disappointed by the lack of victory: after the solitude experienced at Playa Imboscadissima, she thought she could do it!

Beatrice Marchetti was one of the surprises of thisIsland of the Famous: the model has had the opportunity to play her chances alone, after having first landed on Playa Imboscada and then on Playa Imboscadissima, where he spent only a few days in the company of the eliminated from the group. There model confessed that for her the path in Honduras it was also very important for personal satisfaction:

“It was also a ransom for those who believe that the models cannot do without the image ”.

The difficulties, however, were not lacking: life gives shipwrecked it is in itself very complicated and it has been even more so for Beatrice, who had to face this adventure alone, without being able to count on her companions.

The public appreciated it so much that Beatrice Marchetti had been listed as one of the favorites to win.

Beatrice Marchetti: “I thought I was going to win”

There model she didn’t hide the fact that she was disappointed when she was eliminated during the the final, because, at that point, she had cherished the possibility of triumph:

“I thought I was to win and I was disappointed because I wanted to get on podium. I was one of the few people who went through a transformation. And for me, as a model, life as a shipwreck was not easy ”.

Despite bitterness for the lack of victory, Beatrice Marchetti she said she was proud to have managed to reach the final, a goal that not even hers was capable of fiance Mathieu, who surprised her during the last episode: