Yet another sentence by Ilary Blasi against the envoy to Honduras and Alvin has left the direct.

Between Ilary Blasi and Alvin it almost seems that there is not much feeling. During the episodes of the Island of the Famous they do nothing but tease. Especially Ilary from the studio often did not miss the opportunity to throw digs at the envoy in Honduras.

Surely it is an ironic attitude, a way of joking but on social media we talk very often about what happens in the episode. Even yesterday Ilary Blasi at the opening of the live broadcast said a sentence that forced the poor sent to make an incredible gesture.

“Ah, Alvin, are you there too? Welcome Alvin! I didn’t hear him anymore, I say: ‘he will be gone’ “ – Ilary said at the opening of the broadcast.

At that point Alvin, mimicking the gesture of greeting, pretended to leave. All with a smile on his lips confirming the playful tones of the curtains.

“No! Alvin comes back! “ – shouted Ilary from the studio. But during the episode of the Island of the Famous also on another occasion the presenter took the opportunity to tease the envoy.

He did this when Mercedesz Henger noticed that his name was spelled without the “z” asking to correct. Ilary then immediately blamed Alvin by saying: “Ah… Alvin wrote it, forgive him”.

These are the latest in a long series of curtains between the two. Only last week Alvin had reacted badly to Ilary’s umpteenth joke.

It happened on the occasion of the test of the Vitruvian man. Alvin while trying to explain the procedure was stopped by Blasi: “Alvin, it’s midnight, ‘namo!”.

“If you want, I’ll go around the cage, but that’s the last thing I should do” – the reply from the envoy. “Oh well, everyone knows how it works. Let’s go ahead! ” – Ilary’s words again.

At that point Alvin replied piqued: “One thing I have to do, explain the evidence. At least let me do that. Thanks”.