Island of the Famous 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

This evening, Monday 8 April 2024, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, the first episode of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024 will be broadcast, the new edition of the reality show which this year will see Vladimir Luxuria hosting. The presenter, after having covered all possible roles (castaway (and winner in 2008, sixth edition), correspondent (2012) and commentator (in 2011, 2017, 2022 and 2023)) now moves on to hosting. Sent to Honduras will be the former model and presenter Elenoire Casalegno. In the studio together with Vladimir Luxuria, to comment on what happens on the island, there will be Dario Maltese, host and journalist of Tg5, and Sonia Bruganelli, who returns as a commentator after her experience on Big Brother VIP. Where to watch L'Isola dei Famosi 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The reality show will be broadcast with live evening appointments every week, on Monday and Thursday evenings, for approximately two months at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. There will also be the broadcast of the usual Daytime, the summary of everything that happens every day in Honduras (Monday to Friday on Canale 5 at 11.55am and 1.40pm).

Island of the Famous 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch the Island of the Famous 2024 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Canale 5? In total, around 20 episodes should be broadcast. The first on Monday 8 April 2024; the last one in mid-June, probably on the 10th, when we will know the winner of this edition. But let's see the complete schedule together (warning: it may vary):