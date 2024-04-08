Island of the Famous 2024: previews of the first episode, 8 April

Tonight, Monday 8 April 2024, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, the first episode of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024 will be broadcast, the new edition of the reality show which this year will see Vladimir Luxuria hosting. The presenter, after having covered all possible roles (castaway (and winner in 2008, sixth edition), correspondent (2012) and commentator (in 2011, 2017, 2022 and 2023)) now moves on to hosting. Sent to Honduras will be the former model and presenter Elenoire Casalegno. In the studio together with Vladimir Luxuria, to comment on what happens on the island, there will be Dario Maltese, host and journalist of Tg5, and Sonia Bruganelli, who returns as a commentator after her experience on Big Brother VIP. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Previews

Tonight we will meet the castaways, but not only them. We will see the study and all the new features of this new edition. But who are the castaways of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024? In total there will be 18 competitors competing. Up for grabs is 100 thousand euros in gold tokens (half of the amount will be donated to a charity proposed by the winner). The eighteen castaways who will land in Cayo Cochinos are: Joe Bastianich, Francesca Bergesio, Matilde Brandi, Luce Caponegro, Artur Dainese, Peppe Di Napoli, Pietro Fanelli, Edoardo Franco, Khady Gueye, Samuel Peron, Tonia Romano, Aras Senol, Edoardo Stoppa , Marina Suma, Alvina Verecondi Scortecci, Valentina Vezzali, Maitè Yanes and Greta Zuccarello.

Streaming and live TV

Where to watch L'Isola dei Famosi 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The reality show will be broadcast with live evening appointments every week, on Monday evenings, for approximately two months at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. There will also be the broadcast of the usual Daytime, the summary of everything that happens every day in Honduras (Monday to Friday on Canale 5 at 11.55am and 1.40pm). Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.