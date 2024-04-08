Island of the Famous 2024, nominations: who was nominated today, 8 April

ISLAND OF THE FAMOUS 2024 NOMINATION – Who was nominated at the end of today's episode, Monday 8 April, of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024? Ending up in the nominations (and therefore at risk of elimination) were… UPDATING NEWS…

How to vote

But how do you vote for the castaways of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024? The public at home will be able to participate in televoting via mobile with SMS to the number 477.000.3, through the website www.isola.mediaset.it, via the Mediaset Infinity app (accessible from smartphones and tablets) and via enabled Smart TVs and decoders.

Shipwrecked

We have seen the nominations for L'Isola dei Famosi 2024, but who are the castaways of this edition broadcast on Channel 5? In total there will be 18 competitors competing. Up for grabs is 100 thousand euros in gold tokens (half of the amount will be donated to a charity proposed by the winner). The eighteen castaways who will land in Cayo Cochinos are: Joe Bastianich, Francesca Bergesio, Matilde Brandi, Luce Caponegro, Artur Dainese, Peppe Di Napoli, Pietro Fanelli, Edoardo Franco, Khady Gueye, Samuel Peron, Tonia Romano, Aras Senol, Edoardo Stoppa , Marina Suma, Alvina Verecondi Scortecci, Valentina Vezzali, Maitè Yanes and Greta Zuccarello.