Island of the Famous 2024, how to vote for the castaways (competitors)

How do you vote for the castaways (competitors) of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024, the new edition of the reality show broadcast on Canale 5? The public at home will be able to participate in televoting via mobile with SMS to the number 477.000.3, through the website www.isola.mediaset.it, via the Mediaset Infinity app (accessible from smartphones and tablets) and via enabled Smart TVs and decoders.

Shipwrecked

But who are the castaways of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024? In total there will be 18 competitors competing. Up for grabs is 100 thousand euros in gold tokens (half of the amount will be donated to a charity proposed by the winner). The eighteen castaways who will land in Cayo Cochinos are: Joe Bastianich, Francesca Bergesio, Matilde Brandi, Luce Caponegro, Artur Dainese, Peppe Di Napoli, Pietro Fanelli, Edoardo Franco, Khady Gueye, Samuel Peron, Tonia Romano, Aras Senol, Edoardo Stoppa , Marina Suma, Alvina Verecondi Scortecci, Valentina Vezzali, Maitè Yanes and Greta Zuccarello.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how to vote for the castaways of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024, but where to watch the show live on TV and live streaming? The reality show will be broadcast with live evening appointments every week, on Monday and Thursday evenings, for approximately two months at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. There will also be the broadcast of the usual Daytime, the summary of everything that happens every day in Honduras (Monday to Friday on Canale 5 at 11.55am and 1.40pm). Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.