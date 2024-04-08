Island of the Famous 2024: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for L'Isola dei Famosi 2024, the new edition of the reality show broadcast on Canale 5? In total, around 20 episodes should be broadcast. The first on Monday 8 April 2024; the last one in mid-June, probably on the 10th, when we will know the winner of this edition. But let's see the complete schedule together (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Monday 8 April 2024

Second episode: Thursday 11 April 2024

Third episode: Monday 15 April 2024

Fourth episode: Thursday 18 April 2024

Fifth episode: Monday 22 April 2024

Sixth episode: Thursday 25 April 2024

Seventh episode: Monday 29 April 2024

Eighth episode: Thursday 2 May 2024

Ninth episode: Monday 6 May 2024

Tenth episode: Thursday 9 May 2024

Eleventh episode: Monday 13 May 2024

Twelfth episode: Thursday 16 May 2024

Thirteenth episode: Monday 20 May 2024

Fourteenth episode: Thursday 23 May 2024

Fifteenth episode: Monday 27 May 2024

Sixteenth episode: Thursday 30 May 2024

Seventeenth episode: Monday 3 June 2024

Eighteenth episode: Thursday 6 June 2024

Nineteenth episode: Monday 10 June 2024

Duration

But how long does each episode of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024 last? Each evening it will be broadcast from 9.30pm to 1.45am. The total duration (including advertising breaks) will therefore be approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch L'Isola dei Famosi 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The reality show will be broadcast with live evening appointments every week, on Monday and Thursday evenings, for approximately two months at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. There will also be the broadcast of the usual Daytime, the summary of everything that happens every day in Honduras (Monday to Friday on Canale 5 at 11.55am and 1.40pm). Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.