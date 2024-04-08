Island of the Famous 2024, eliminated: who was eliminated today, April 8th

ISLAND OF THE FAMOUS 2024 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated at the end of today's episode, Monday 8 April, of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024? The one who had to leave the reality show was… UPDATING NEWS…

Shipwrecked

But who are the castaways of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024? In total there will be 18 competitors competing. Up for grabs is 100 thousand euros in gold tokens (half of the amount will be donated to a charity proposed by the winner). The eighteen castaways who will land in Cayo Cochinos are: Joe Bastianich, Francesca Bergesio, Matilde Brandi, Luce Caponegro, Artur Dainese, Peppe Di Napoli, Pietro Fanelli, Edoardo Franco, Khady Gueye, Samuel Peron, Tonia Romano, Aras Senol, Edoardo Stoppa , Marina Suma, Alvina Verecondi Scortecci, Valentina Vezzali, Maitè Yanes and Greta Zuccarello.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the eliminated ones from L'Isola dei Famosi 2024, but where to watch the episodes live on TV and live streaming? The reality show will be broadcast with live evening appointments every week, on Monday evenings, for approximately two months at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. There will also be the broadcast of the usual Daytime, the summary of everything that happens every day in Honduras (Monday to Friday on Canale 5 at 11.55am and 1.40pm). Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.