Vladimir Luxuria would be working to prepare the new edition of his reality show. And at theIsland of the Famous 2024 Beatrice Luzzi would see well. The former contestant of Big Brother, however, should not participate as a castaway in the television program. The presenter would really like to have her in the studio as a possible commentator. Or at least, this is what the rumors circulating in the last few hours say.

In fact, the new edition of theIsland of the Famous. Vladimir Luxuria he will be at the helm of the boat of castaways who will compete for the final victory. However, the presenter must form her team.

It is hypothesized that alongside him in the studio there may be, as commentators, Sonia Bruganelli, the wife of Paolo Bonolis, and Alvin, a former envoy from the island. The new correspondent on site, however, should be Elenoire Casalegno.

After Ilary Blasi's farewell, Vladimir Luxuria finds himself having to continue the Canale 5 reality show. It is already known that the cast will be mixed, just like Big Brother, with famous castaways and ordinary people, side by side in the attempt to “survive” on the island.

Obviously, the identity of any competitor is not known. And perhaps we will have a little more certain news in the coming weeks. The rumors that have been circulating for some time, however, are concerning another possible commentator.

According to what we learn, Vladimir Luxuria would have inquired about the possible availability of Beatrice Luzzimuch loved on social media and fresh from the experience at Big Brother. These are just rumors at the moment.

Nothing certain, therefore. She for sure will want to enjoy the family a little when she finishes the GF, after leaving the house for personal reasons. Beatrice Luzzi lost her father while she was inside the house.