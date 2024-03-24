The beloved Turkish actor would be ready to be part of the cast of the reality show: who are we talking about

The Island of the Famous is about to begin and the names of the aspiring castaways who will land in Honduras in a few weeks are starting to emerge. Among the many, there is one that has undoubtedly interested loyal Mediaset viewers. He is the very famous actor from Terra Amara: let's find out who he is together.

It will start in a few weeks The Island of the Famous 2024. The presenter will be Vladimir Luxuriawhile the correspondent in Honduras will be Elenoire Casalegno (he will take the place of Alvin, who had been the historic correspondent of the program when Ilary Blasi hosted it). In the studio, in the role of commentator, we will find Dario Maltese And Sonia Bruganelli.

The final will be on Monday 25 March Big Brother and to follow, on Monday 8 April, the reality show based on the survival of VIPs who will take off their usual clothes to be able to dress those of the castaways who will try to reach the end will make its debut.

The cast of the new edition ofIsland of the Famous it is slowly forming. To date there are many rumors regarding the castaways who will land in Honduras and will try to resist until the final episode.

In fact, there has been talk of Joe Bastianichformer judge of Masterchef Italia, of the former winner of the Sky culinary talent show Edoardo Franco, of the former students of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi Sangiovanni, LDA and Albe. These are just rumors, as is what the actor sees Bitter Earth ready to go on an adventure.

Island of the Famous 2024, will Aras Senol be one of the castaways of the reality show? The bombshell indiscretion

In the last few hours there has also been talk of the participation of Aras Senol, former athlete of the Turkish national team, now an actor. We know him mostly for the role he plays in the hit Turkish soap Bitter Earth.

The actor, in fact, plays the character of Cetin, Ali Rahmet Fekeli's right-hand man and Yılmaz's confidante. Widely followed on social media, he could really be one of the castaways in the court of Vladimir Luxuria. At the moment the news has not yet been confirmed or denied by those directly involved. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further updates regarding this much talked about gossip.