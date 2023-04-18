Isola dei Famosi 2023 begins on Canale 5 and Ilary Blasi begins with a dig addressed to Francesco Totti. “Many things have changed over the past year, as you know a man who was by my side is no longer here today …. I’m talking about Nicola Savino who is following us from home!”, says the presenter with the words dedicated to the former work partner. The words, however, are tailor-made for Francesco Totti. Compared to a year ago, the showgirl and the former Roma captain separated: the end of the marriage, obviously at the center of gossip and news, winds through periodic appointments in court.

ilary greets nicola savino, suggesting that he is talking about totti#island pic.twitter.com/GYzKD87A88 — isola out of context (@oocisola) April 17, 2023