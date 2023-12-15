Island of the Famous 2024 competitors, former Olympic champion in the cast of Ilary Blasi's castaways?

L'Isola dei Famosi, still hosted by Ilary Blasi, will return in the spring in prime time on Canale 5. The first names of the possible castaways are already being mentioned.

Among the competitors there could be none other than a former Olympic champion. Let's see the rumors.

L'Isola dei Famosi 2024 could welcome Elisa Di Francisca to its cast. According to “Oggi” the champion from Jesi, who has two children and just turned 41, is ready to live this new television adventure far from home. At the moment there are no official confirmations, but the name is hot.

Island of the Famous 2024, Elisa Di Francisca among the castaways of Ilary Blasi's reality show?

Di Francisca won two gold medals in foil – both individual and team – at the London 2012 Olympics, then managed to win silver in Rio De Janeiro 2016 (in the individual event, in that edition the teams). On her bulletin board she also has 7 world titles (with 5 silver and 3 bronze medals) among the thousand feats of an incredible career. Without forgetting when in 2013 she triumphed on Dancing with the Stars, paired with the dancer Raimondo Todaro, on Rai1.

And now, perhaps, he will get on the platform of the Island of the Famous with the aim of winning. We remember that the last edition was won by Marco Mazzoli (number one on Italian radio with his Zoo of 105 which has been winning the ratings competition for years).

Island of the Famous 2024 competitors, the rumors about the VIP castaways

There are many names doing the rounds regarding possible competitors of the Island of the Famous 2024, there is also talk of Ginevra Lamborghini (formerly Big Brother VIP 7 and protagonist of Tale e Quale Show), Bugo, some even hypothesize Asia Argento (after having been a guest in the 2023 edition to support his sister Fiore), but at the moment we are still in the field of indiscretions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

