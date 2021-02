By announcing an investigation into “Islamo-leftism” (read our edition of February 17), Frédérique Vidal has aroused the anger of the academic world. The conference of university presidents demanded “Urgent clarifications”. The CNRS, in charge of this investigation, condemns “The attempts to delegitimize different chresearch amps “. Gabriel Attal, government spokesperson, had to recall “The president’s absolute attachment to the independence of teacher-researchers”.