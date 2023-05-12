Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Tel Aviv – The conflict between Palestinian militants and the Israeli army continues. According to Israeli media, air raids have been triggered in several cities in the country. A total of 620 rockets have been fired at Israel since the beginning of the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by the Israeli news portal Times of Israel. Around half have reached Israeli territory. The “Iron Dome” missile protection shield was able to intercept 179 missiles over Israel.

One person was killed when a rocket hit a residential building in the Israeli city of Rehovot, according to rescue workers and police. Several people were injured. According to their own statements, rescue workers also freed a 74-year-old whose leg was trapped under the rubble.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense shield intercepts missiles from the Gaza Strip. © SAID KHATIB/AFP

Violence in Middle East escalates after Israeli military maneuvers

In the Gaza Strip, 28 people are said to have been killed since the beginning of the operation called “Shield and Arrow”. This is reported by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, according to the news agency dpa. Another 80 people were injured. On Thursday (May 11) an Israeli Defense Forces spokesman reported the targeted killing of two senior members of the Palestinian militant organization Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for the Islamist terrorist organization said it would continue to fire rockets at cities in Israel. “The killing of our commanders only encourages the fighters to continue the fight,” the Islamic Jihad official said, according to the Israeli news portal hairnet. At the beginning of April were already out of the Lebanon rockets at Israel been fired.

Baerbock calls for ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Green) demanded an immediate end to hostilities in Israel and the Gaza Strip. “With every new day that people die, there will only be more losers and no winners. Nowhere. The bloodshed must therefore stop now,” said Baerbock during the so-called Munich trial with Egyptian Foreign Minister Samih Schukri, his Jordanian counterpart Aiman ​​al-Safadi and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

A truce between Palestinians and Israel is also the goal of a delegation from Egypt. She is already on her way to Israel. Representatives of Islamic Jihad have already arrived in Cairo for negotiations. (dil/dpa)