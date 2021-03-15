The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization in several Western countries, elected women to the leadership for the first time. This is stated on the official website movement.

Hamas has published a list of new members of the Politburo in the Gaza Strip, it consists of 20 people. Among them are Jamila Al-Shanti and Fatima Shurrab. Al-Shanti became the first woman to be elected to the Politburo. Shurrab was appointed head of the “women’s commission”.

Hamas is the Islamist movement ruling in the Gaza Strip. The USA, Israel, Canada, EU countries, Jordan and Egypt consider the organization to be a terrorist one. Russia does not consider Hamas terrorists, but condemns some of the militants’ actions.

In June 2019, it was reported that the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) began to use female militants on the front lines noticeably more often. According to Europol, women have become indispensable for IS in areas where fighting is taking place. The organization has declared participation in the jihad a “moral duty” of its followers, who are increasingly becoming perpetrators of terrorist attacks and fighting with weapons in their hands on the battlefield.

