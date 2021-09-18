An attack on the synagogue in Hagen was probably just barely prevented. The top candidates from the Greens and the Union explain how they want to take action against Islamist dangers.

Berlin – “Even if it costs money, we have to take care of security”: After the failed attack on the synagogue in Hagen, Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock and Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet declared that they wanted to crack down on Islamist dangers in Germany.

Baerbock asked in conversation with image“Top threats would have to be monitored around the clock, even if the financial means were needed. The Green politician also made this clear in a ZDF broadcast. At the same time, de-radicalization and prevention programs are needed, says the 40-year-old. There is “no justification, no acceptance, no excuse for anti-Semitism, regardless of whether from the right, from the middle of society or Islamistically motivated”.

Federal election 2021: Laschet calls for a Europe-wide database of threats

At the same time Laschet said in the same image-Issue on Saturday, the fight against Islamist threats also included deportations. “As Prime Minister, I am already ensuring that those who are at risk are deported. The red-green previous government always refused. Since 2017 we have imprisoned and deported 35 threats, ”emphasized the CDU chief and NRW prime minister a week before the federal election.

As Chancellor, he wanted “bans on anti-constitutional organizations and associations, bans on symbols of hatred and terror, entry and residence bans, expulsions and deportations – as far as possible,” said Laschet. He also announced that he wanted to set up a joint European database of threats.

Jewish synagogue in Hagen: Suspected 16-year-old in custody for chats

On Friday evening, the Düsseldorf Public Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for the 16-year-old arrested the day before in connection with the failed attack on the synagogue in Hagen. The Syrian citizen is therefore under urgent suspicion for “preparing a serious act of violence that is dangerous to the state”. In media reports it was said that the 16-year-old had denied having planned an attack on the Jewish house of God. (AFP / frs)