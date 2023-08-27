Rebellen have apparently killed at least eleven Syrian soldiers in north-west Syria. At least 20 other soldiers were injured, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Accordingly, the Ansar al-Tawhid group is said to be responsible for the attack on Saturday in the province of Idlib.

Members of the Ansar al-Tawhid group and the Islamic Turkestan Party dug tunnels under an army post in Idlib province and blasted them down. At the same time, they launched attacks from other tunnels.

Both militias are allied with the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which controls parts of Idlib province. The region is the last bastion of armed resistance against Syria’s ruler Bashar al-Assad.

According to the observatory, seven HTS fighters were killed in attacks by Syrian government troops on Friday. Russian warplanes bombed targets in northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 13 HTS members. Two civilian fatalities were also reported. The Observatory for Human Rights obtains its information from a network of local whistleblowers, and it is often difficult for them to independently verify their information.

Truce is violated again and again

A ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey in March 2020, which ended a Moscow-backed government offensive on Idlib province, has been repeatedly violated.

Russia is Syria’s main ally in the civil war that began in 2011 with the crackdown on peaceful protests and turned into a deadly conflict involving other states and international jihadists.

With support from Russia and Iran, Damascus was able to retake much of its territory from rebels. More than a million people were killed in the war. Millions of people have been displaced.

Around three million people live in the Idlib region, which is largely controlled by Islamist fighters, around half of them are displaced people from other parts of the country.