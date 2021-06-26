D.he authorities announced the current status of the investigation after the knife attack in Würzburg on Saturday afternoon. Accordingly, the alleged perpetrator, a 24-year-old Somali, has come under the focus of the judiciary several times in the past few months. The man has been living legally in Germany since May 2015. As an asylum seeker, he enjoys subsidiary protection and cannot be deported. He is currently registered in a Würzburg homeless shelter and “not charged” from a legal point of view, as the public prosecutor of Bamberg, Wolfgang Gründler, said. Nevertheless, there were “some behavioral problems” this year.

Accordingly, the Somali grabbed a kitchen knife during a dispute in the homeless shelter in January, but he only held it in his hand. He didn’t attack anyone at the time, Gründler said. Nevertheless, the man was temporarily admitted to a psychiatric facility. In March, the authorities followed up a tip from another asylum seeker from January, according to which the Somali is said to have said on the phone as early as 2015/16 that he had committed crimes when he was twelve. However, the examination was discontinued because the Somali was under the age of criminal responsibility at the time and there were no further indications. In June, the Somali was again conspicuous when he harassed a road user in Würzburg. He was again admitted to a psychiatric institution, but released after one day “because there was no need for action”.

“Written material with hate messages”

According to the authorities, during a search of the man’s accommodation, “written material containing hateful messages” was found, but this has not yet been fully evaluated. Therefore, no information can be given as to how this material and the crime are related. What has been confirmed, however, is that, according to the police officers involved, the man shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) and also called “Jihad”. The extent to which his act is motivated by Islam is still being investigated. The authorities pointed out that a psychiatric illness and an Islamist motive are not mutually exclusive.

The Somali public defender said on Saturday that after a conversation with the 24-year-old, he had not yet identified any Islamist motives. “Officially, he has not yet got involved,” said Schrepfer.

On Saturday, the perpetrator was brought before the investigating judge, who issued an arrest warrant for, among other things, murder in three cases and attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm in six cases. He is currently in a Bavarian prison and is said to have not commented on the incident so far. The proceedings against him are now being carried out at the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office in cooperation with the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office.

The perpetrator had consulted a saleswoman in a department store in downtown Würzburg on Friday afternoon and took a knife from the display. He stabbed the saleswoman, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crime, suddenly and several times. He then stabbed two other women before escaping the department store. It remains to be seen whether the Somali targeted women or whether it was a coincidence. The three women killed were of very different ages, according to the authorities. They were born in 1939, 1972 and 1996.

According to the police chief of Lower Franconia, Gerhard Kallert, the first officers arrived at the scene on Friday just two minutes after the emergency call. The control center received the first emergency call at 5:04 p.m. and immediately alerted all available forces. A patrol crew quickly caught the perpetrator on the street and stopped with a “targeted shot in the thigh”. A total of around 300 forces were involved in the operation. It took a little longer to identify the perpetrator with fingerprints, said Kallert. There are still no indications of other perpetrators.

The Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) thanked “the many, many witnesses” who helped with the clarification. Many people made statements and made video recordings available, according to Herrmann.