A report by the NGO Open Doors indicated that the DRC is one of the ten countries that kill the most Christians in the world because of their faith.

The Christian NGO Open Doors released a report indicating that at least 49 Christians have been killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) during attacks on communities in the Beni territory, in the state of North Kovu, since the end of July.

According to the statement, on July 24, extremists from the ADF, an Islamic group operating in Uganda and the DRC, carried out three simultaneous attacks on the villages of Mangambo, Katerrain and Kotaokola, in which at least 50 people were killed, 31 of them Christians.

On 10 August, 18 more Christians were killed in the villages of Mukoni and Bayeti, attacks in which four houses and two motorcycles were set on fire and 14 people were reported missing.

“Numerous communities in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are in a state of ongoing conflict. The situation for local Christians is dire. They are being forced to flee and some churches have been closed due to attacks. We call on the international community to do everything in its power to ensure the protection of communities and internally displaced people who need support,” said Jo Newhouse (pseudonym), spokesperson for Open Doors in sub-Saharan Africa.

In the most recent Open Doors world ranking of Christian persecution, the DRC was ranked 41st in the world for persecuting Christians and one of the ten countries that kill the most Christians because of their faith. In addition, it was behind only Nigeria and Pakistan in the group of countries with the most records of kidnappings of Christians in the world.