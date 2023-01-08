Home page politics

From: Katarina Amtmann

Anti-terror investigators were on duty in the Ruhr area on Sunday night. They searched the living quarters of a man who is said to have planned an attack.

Castrop-Rauxel – In the middle of the night on Sunday (January 8), anti-terrorist investigators struck in the Ruhr area. A 32-year-old is said to have planned an Islamist attack. The authorities suspected cyanide and ricin – substances that are listed as biological warfare weapons.

However, the investigators did not find any toxins in the suspect’s apartment. A spokesman for the Düsseldorf public prosecutor said on Sunday afternoon the dpa.

Castrop-Rauxel: 32-year-old is said to have planned an Islamist attack

Anti-terrorist investigators arrested the man in Castrop-Rauxel in the morning. He is said to have prepared an Islamist attack. The public prosecutor’s office in Düsseldorf, the Recklinghausen police and the Münster police announced early on Sunday morning (January 8) that he was suspected of having obtained the toxins cyanide and ricin for the crime. According to the Robert Koch Institute, ricin is included in the war weapons list under “biological weapons”.

On the night of Sunday, the man’s living quarters in Castrop-Rauxel were searched by order of the judge. The site was cordoned off over a wide area. Police, fire brigade and rescue workers were on site with a large contingent. Numerous emergency services wore protective suits, as a dpa reporter reported.

A man is taken into custody by an officer from the special task force (SEK) wearing a protective mask. © Karsten Wickern/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

According to North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU), the police are working flat out. “We had a serious indication that prompted the police to intervene that night,” Reul told the German Press Agency on Sunday morning. Now the results of the investigation have to be awaited.

Anti-terror operation in the Ruhr area

“The accused is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence that is dangerous to the state,” said the investigators. “The search serves to find the corresponding toxins and other evidence.” The 32-year-old and one other person were taken into custody. “Evidence was secured and is being evaluated.” It has not yet been decided whether he will be brought before a magistrate. (came/dpa)