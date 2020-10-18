The cruel act was directed against a man who defended the values ​​of France. The country must not be intimidated.

It appears that the trial got on because of the attack Charlie Hebdo open the floodgates of horror. The trial, which began in early September, has been accompanied by violence and intimidation ever since. The satirical newspaper’s HR manager had to leave her apartment in a rush because her life was in danger. Three weeks ago, a 25-year-old Pakistani seriously injured two people with a cleaver in front of the former editorial building.

And on Friday an 18-year-old Islamist beheaded a history teacher in the street in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a quiet suburb of Paris. It was the Mohammed cartoons that sparked the brutal reactions. Drawings that the editors of Charlie Hebdo made fun of the prophet. Just like she did with the Pope or with the French President. Caricatures, as tasteless as they are sometimes, are part of freedom of expression, which, as the highest good, must be protected against religious zealots, no matter where they come from. This is exactly what the murdered teacher wanted to convey to his students.

In contrast to colleagues who no longer dare to face the Holocaust or Darwinism, he dealt with the issue of freedom of expression courageously – and he paid with his life for it. The barbarism was directed against a man who was doing his job in the classroom and defending the values ​​of the republic; freedom first.

How bad things are for them in France is shown by an open letter signed by more than a hundred media outlets at the end of September. Regardless of belief or political conviction, the country must brace itself against the enemies of freedom, the authors demanded. “We need you. Your mobilization ”, they appealed almost desperately to their compatriots.

Radical excesses of a religion

Anyone who did not react at the time should do so today after the attack in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. It takes an outcry – just like after the attack Charlie Hebdo and the Jewish supermarket in January 2015, when millions of people took to the streets for freedom of expression and when the slogan “I am Charlie” hung in many editorial offices, offices and apartments.

It must be made clear that the French will not be silenced, that in the land of the Enlightenment everyone has the right to oppose the radical excesses of a religion that Muslims, such as the rector of the great mosque of Paris, call themselves . The cruel act must not lead to self-censorship. It requires a courageous answer. The country owes that to the murdered teacher.