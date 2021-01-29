Government and the majority swear to their gods that the bill “aimed at consolidating republican principles”, called “separatism”, does not target Muslims and that the debate must not revolve around the question of the veil. But the breach is open, and it was expected that the National Rally would rush into it.

While the text presented by the government will be examined by the deputies from Monday, February 1, Marine Le Pen presented this Friday, January 29, her bill, aimed at “combating Islamist ideologies”, during a press conference and a media tour. A violently anti-Muslim text, the first article of which sets the tone by prohibiting in a very vague way the “Practice, the manifestation as well as the public dissemination of Islamist ideologies” in all areas of society: cinema, press, libraries or school. But of course, far-right deputies in no way define what a “Islamist ideology”, and stick to a “Incompatibility” with the “Rights, freedoms and principles” of the Constitution, as well as “The major splitting factors they induce”. The same morning, at the microphone of France Inter Marine Le Pen estimated “That everything is missing from this text. The whole section on immigration, on Salafist ideology and on Islamism itself. ”

Faced with the complexity of the problem, the simplistic solution is found for the RN: prohibit the veil, everywhere in the public space. This does not prevent the RN MEP Jean-Paul Garraud from declaring that this text “Protect Muslims” … Revealing semantic precision: the veil is not named as such, but integrated into the expression “Islamist outfits”: for the RN, there is no doubt that any veiled person is therefore Islamist. The bill also targets employees, with the authorization of dismissal for the dissemination of “These Islamist ideologies”. Other articles aim to “Remove Islamist foreigners from French territory”, authorize the dissolution “ organizations defending Islamist ideologies ”. The RN also wants to make these Islamist ideologies an aggravating circumstance in legal proceedings for crimes and misdemeanors, which could also give rise to the withdrawal of French nationality. On these measures, the RN is not so far from government positions. Problem: the RN mixes everything up and deliberately creates confusion, mixing Salafism, “Islamist ideologies” that no one can define precisely, veil and immigration. Like he usually does.

If Marine Le Pen launches the offensive on this hot topic, it is good that the government gives her the opportunity: but, as the deputies of the RN are too few to have a group and exist in the hemicycle, this proposed law is an opportunity to attract the spotlight. And if there is no chance that the text will be examined by the deputies, since the non-registered elected representatives cannot put it on the agenda as part of a parliamentary niche, it is France 2 which will give Marine Le Pen the opportunity to put forward her nauseating ideas: she will be invited to the program “Vous ont la parole”, on February 11, for a debate with the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin. This is promising.

Benjamin könig