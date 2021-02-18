E.t has been a tough week for Didier Lemaire. It began with two heavily armed police officers accompanying the philosophy teacher from the school building of his high school in Trappes to his car on Monday. “Rapid fire rifles to protect a teacher?” He asked in disbelief.

But there had been hateful messages against him after Lemaire had made a few remarks about the Islamist threat in a report on Dutch television. The French police had been called in, and the Versailles prosecutor initiated proceedings. Lemaire is now under police protection.

The meeting with Lemaire, 55, soft voice, alert, blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair, takes place at the private dining table because everything is closed in Paris due to Covid-19. When Lemaire ponders out loud what he has triggered with his clear words, one can vividly imagine his philosophy class. “I love my students,” he says with the melancholy of those who know that their life is fundamentally changing.

Since the murder of the teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded on his way home by an Islamist assassin in October 2020, the French have taken every threat seriously. In January, a man was sentenced to six months probation in the southern French city of Pau for threatening to chop his head off one of his son’s teachers. The same scenario in Nîmes and also in Lyon.

Stronghold of IS fighters

Trappes, where Didier Lemaire is now under police protection, is 30 kilometers west of Paris and has a population of 32,000. The city first hit the headlines when it was calculated how many young men and women had gone from here to Syria and Iraq to fight for the terrorist organization Islamic State: it was 67, a lonely record in Europe . Trappes was henceforth a stronghold of French jihadism.

This was followed in 2018 by a highly regarded book by two journalists who had researched in Trappes for a year. In “La communauté”, which could be translated as “The Parallel Society”, Raphaëlle Bacqué and Ariane Chemin describe how the former working class town, in which the communists used to rule, was gradually taken over by Islamists. The philosophy teacher Lemaire also appears in the book. He’s close, an important eyewitness.

Lemaire has been teaching in Trappes for 20 years. A few weeks after his arrival in September 2000, the synagogue went up in flames. That was the beginning, says Lemaire today. “There are no more Jews in Trappes. Meanwhile, the moderate Muslims and the French with Arab roots are moving away because they can no longer stand the pressure. ”He is not afraid to speak of a“ purge ”.

Lemaire remembers exactly where he was when the news of the beheading of his colleague Paty came. He was on his way to the theater with his high school graduation class from the Lycée de la Plaine de Neauphle, they were on the bus. This was followed by “three terrible days” and finally Lemaire wrote a letter to his “dear colleagues” that the news magazine “L’Obs” published.

Please make it clear to yourself that Paty means “all teachers” who want to impart free thinking and critical skills. The Islamist parallel society, he wrote, is taking “ever stronger possession of mind and body”. The words literally burst out of him, he says, “it was an attempt to finally wake my colleagues up”.

The day before our interview, Lemaire refused his transfer. That would only have “swept under the carpet” another problem, he argues. “Only if I stay in Trappes,” he says, “do I confront the state with its inadequacies and contradictions.” Those who have strong opinions in France say, those who publicly criticize political Islamism, “are in mortal danger”. That is the situation.

There are numerous examples of this: the journalists from “Charlie Hebdo”, their ex-colleague Zineb El Rhazoui, the ambulance doctor Patrick Pelloux, the lawyer Richard Malka, they all live around the clock guarded by police officers. The case of young Mila O., a schoolgirl who made fun of the prophet Mohammed on social media, is particularly shocking. Mila scolded that she was vulgar, she admitted that. But she still insists on her right to blasphemy today.

Her video got 35 million views and 50,000 hate messages, including specific death threats. That was a year ago. Since then, Mila has had to live in fear, hidden from the public. It was she who had to drop out of high school, not the ones who bullied and threatened her.

Even a military boarding school, in which she was temporarily housed, no longer wanted to guarantee her safety. The daughter of a German and a French has been receiving distance learning ever since. Her father published a “Letter to the Figs”: “If the army can no longer protect Mila and enable her to teach, what can we, her parents, do to protect her?”

“A 17-year-old Salman Rushdie was created,” says her lawyer Richard Malka in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG. He could live with being under police protection. “But a young person who still has her whole life ahead of her?” Asks Malka, her voice indignant. Five young men who threatened her with death will soon stand on trial.

The young Franco-German woman, who continues to post her make-up photos and special effects videos on the Internet, does not want to become a symbol and even less a martyr. But she suspects that the “Mila affair” cannot simply be wiped away. “The worst thing is that I know for sure how I’m going to die,” she once wrote to her mother. “Viewed from a distance, that’s a really terrible thought.”

More and more self-censorship

Every second French teacher a survey showed has already censored himself in class. What is meant is not the fear of showing cartoons of Mohammed, as Samuel Paty did in a teaching unit about democratic freedom of expression. It is now apparently no longer an exception in some schools in France for students to question the theory of evolution, gender equality or the Holocaust.

Others no longer want to take part in music or physical education classes. The unsuccessful attempt by the mayor of Ollioules, a small town on the Côte d’Azur, to name a secondary school after Samuel Paty shows how much fear is spreading among teachers. The entire teaching staff refused. You don’t want to be a target, said a teacher.

The school, ideally a shelter, has become a danger zone. Trappes may be an exception in France, but the “French Raqqa”, as some call it, has long since found an echo on social media that is even more dangerous.

In Trappes one sentence resented the teacher Lemaire above all: that the city was lost, that it could no longer be saved. “I stand by it,” he says, “the Islamists are now much too strong, they can no longer be suppressed.” Is he afraid? No, he claims and teaches a philosophical lesson: Fear only makes the opponent stronger.