The CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, affiliated with the Islamic Development Bank Group, and the Acting CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, Hani Salem Sonbol, confirmed that the institution is working to increase the percentage of its sustainable and green financing to about 30% of the total financing portfolio.

Sonbol said, in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the activities of the Climate Conference of the Parties (COP28), that there is a clear trend in increasing the proportion of this type of green financing in financing portfolios, expecting its pace to accelerate in the coming years.

He added that participation in COP 28 is important in order to address climate issues and their repercussions, after they have become one of the priorities of the global agenda at the present time, in addition to their repercussions and impacts on the sectors that we are working to develop in the member states of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

He pointed out that participation in these summits and huge events helps build partnerships and agreements, in addition to reviewing what institutions affiliated with the Islamic Development Bank Group can do to combat climate change.

Sonbol stated that “COP28” comes at a time when combating the repercussions of climate change has become not a choice, but rather a necessity to stop the effects on the planet that are exposed to it as a result of climate fluctuations, in addition to other crises, such as health crises and geopolitical tensions.

Sonbol expected that COP 28 would produce positive results that would push climate action forward, expressing his hopes that the rate of effects of climate change on the planet would decline, and that everyone would live in security, prosperity and peace.

He said that there are many sectors that the Foundation finances that are greatly affected by climate change, and therefore effective solutions must be found, such as green financing, and mobilizing the necessary resources through the issuance of green bonds.