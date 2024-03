Islamic State threatens German fans in this Saturday's game. | Photo: Reproduction

The German press reported this Saturday (30) that the Islamic state made a threat targeting the classic: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund this Saturday afternoon, for the Bundesliga. The game between the two teams is considered one of the biggest classics in the country. The confrontation will take place at 2:30 pm (Brasília time).

This Friday (29), the terrorist group's propaganda channel, Sarh al-Khilafahpublished a photo on X (formerly Twitter) pointing to the fans in front of the Allianz Arena, with a red target. Next to it were phrases in Arabic which, according to 'Bild', a German newspaper, meant “after the game“.

The Munich police posted on their social media that they were aware of the threat. “The facts are known to us and are being investigated intensively by us and LKA Bavaria. As things stand, we have no concrete knowledge of any risk. We will monitor the game with a more manning approach.”

Bayern Munich, the club hosting the match, told the newspaper

Bildwho is also aware of what happened and works together with the local police.

Hours before the match, police officers carried out random identity checks outside the Fröttmaning metro station, which is about a 10-minute walk from the stadium where the match will take place. The German newspaper also published that the police have around 400 professionals for this game.

Islamic State attacked Moscow

Recently, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on a concert hall in Moscow, Russia. About 130 people were murdered and more than 100 were injured, according to Russian state media.

The space, known as: Crocus City Hall, which has a capacity for 7,000 spectators, caught fire amid the attack.