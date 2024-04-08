The jihadist group Islamic State has threatened to carry out terrorist attacks during the first leg matches of the Champions League quarterfinals, which will take place this week in two European football stadiums: the Santiago Bernabéu and the Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, the Emirates Stadium in London and the Parc des Princes in Paris. This has been confirmed by sources from SITE Intelligence Group, an organization specialized in monitoring terrorist groups.

The jihadists have published several images through related media such as the Al Azaim Foundation and Sarh al Jilafa. In one of them with the legend 'Kill them all', in which you can see a man with his face covered carrying a rifle and the name of all the stadiums where 'Champions' matches are being played this week, Europa Press reports. . At the moment, no spokesperson for UEFA, which organizes this tournament considered the highest continental competition and the most prestigious in club football, has made any comment regarding these threats.

Spain, which has long been at level 4 out of a maximum of 5 of anti-terrorist alert, will host two of the duels of the maximum continental competition in the coming days. Specifically, Real Madrid will face Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu this Tuesday, while Atlético de Madrid will host Borussia Dortmund at the Cívitas Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich will also meet this Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium in London, while FC Barcelona will visit Paris Saint-Germain a day later at the Parc des Princes in the French capital.