The jihadist group Islamic State (IS) released this Sunday (24) a video lasting a minute and a half of the brutal attack committed against the concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. The images show several people being shot at, and an injured person having their throat cut.

Written in Arabic, the video description states that the images would be “exclusive to the 'Amaq' agency” [em referência à agência afiliada ao EI] and would show moments of the bloody attack against Christians in Moscow. The video was sent on Saturday (23) by IS's main propaganda channel and immediately began circulating on Telegram, Whatsapp channels and social networks such as X.

In it, one of the terrorists can be seen firing an automatic weapon through a door and hitting at least one person. Behind the door, a corridor is shown where there are also several people on the floor and blood.

The video also shows another terrorist armed with a knife approaching a wounded man lying on the ground and striking him in the neck.

In the recording, subtitled in Arabic, the terrorist says: “Allah is the greatest, the infidels are defeated with the will of Allah. We go the way of Allah and to give victory to his religion.”

The attack took place at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, inside a shopping center in the city of Krasnogorsk, northwest of the Russian capital, where the attackers shot dozens of people and used firebombs against the premises. According to Russian authorities, at least 137 people died and 180 were injured.

“War between Islamic State and countries fighting against Islam”

According to “Amaq”, the attack involved machine guns, a pistol, incendiary bombs and knives that were used to “slit the throats of several people inside the room and in the corridors”, further indicating that the suspected jihadists were aiming for the heads of the participants in the event.

The jihadist agency also praised the fact that the attack caused “an infinite number of victims” and estimated the number of dead and injured at 300, indicating that the attack occurred “in the normal context of war between the Islamic State and the countries fighting against Islam.”

According to Russian investigators, the victims of the tragedy died from gunshot wounds and suffocation from the smoke from the fire set by the attackers. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has already confirmed the arrest of 11 people in connection with the attack.

Among those detained are four terrorists who personally participated in the attack. The suspects, who offered resistance, were arrested on a road in the Bryansk region, on the border with Ukraine.