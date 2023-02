Islamic State terrorist poses next to the group’s flag. | Photo: Playback YouTube

At least 68 people were shot dead on Friday by members of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) while collecting truffles in the province of Homs, in central Syria, according to the official Syrian news agency SANA. All victims died from gunshots to the head, while people who survived the attack have injuries of varying degrees caused by shrapnel, Walid Ode, director of the National Hospital of Palmyra, where they were transferred, told Sana.

The jihadists attacked the group of collectors on the outskirts of the town of Al Sukhna, where they also set fire to their vehicles, according to one of the survivors. According to the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom and has a wide network of collaborators throughout the Arab country, it indicated that, of the total number of victims, 61 were inhabitants of the Al Sukhna area, east of Homs, while the other seven were members of the Syrian army, who were at a checkpoint in the same locality.

According to the NGO, the IS attack can be considered “the bloodiest since the beginning of the year”. This is the second incident involving truffle gatherers in less than a week, after IS last Sunday kidnapped another group of 75 people in a different area of ​​the same province. The terrorists killed at least 16 of them in the days following their kidnapping, while 25 were released and the rest remain missing five days later, according to the Observatory.

In recent years, there have been several kidnappings and armed attacks against citizens while collecting truffles in territories where remnants of the Islamic State are still present. The jihadist formation was defeated territorially in the Arab country in March 2019, but continues to maintain active cells in various parts of the vast Badia desert, which provide them with hiding places to flee after their ambushes, facilitating the survival of these groups.