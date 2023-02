Islamic State terrorist poses next to the group’s flag. | Photo: Youtube playback

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an NGO based in the United Kingdom, announced this Sunday (12) that an attack by the jihadist group Islamic State killed at least 11 people in Palmyra, central Syria. According to the organization, the group would have fired at people who collected truffles, killing 10 civilians and a member of the Syrian regime forces. Other victims of the attack would be missing, explained the Observatory.

The Syrian government confirmed the attack, but a smaller number of victims. According to Syria’s official news agency, IS members used machine guns in the attack and killed four civilians, including a woman.