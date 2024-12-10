Militants from the Islamic State terrorist group have executed in central Syria more than fifty members of the Armed Forces who were trying to flee the collapse of Bassar al Assad’s regime, overthrown by a coalition of rebels and jihadists after less than two weeks of offensive.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported the execution of at least 54 soldiers in the Al Sujna areaa desert area located in the Homs region, and has directly blamed the Islamic State, which still controls some strongholds despite the defeat suffered five years ago.

The United States Government has publicly expressed his fear of a resurgence of the Islamic State in the face of a possible power vacuum in Syria and on Sunday, just a few hours after the fall of Al Assad was confirmed, it bombed more than 70 targets of the terrorist organization.