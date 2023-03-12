(Reuters) – Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack in Afghanistan’s Balkh province, the group’s Telegram account said on Sunday.

An explosion at a cultural center during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded eight, officials and journalists said.

The incident took place a few days after the provincial governor was killed in an explosion also claimed by Islamic State.

(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly)

