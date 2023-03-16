How did you feel about the content of this article?

Persecution of Christians is common in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Islamic State and an extremist allied group, the ADF, operate. | Photo: Disclosure/Open Doors

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on a village in North Kivu state, east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in which 45 people were killed. Of these, 40 were Christians, according to the international Christian organization Portas Abertas.

“We killed Christians with guns and knives and destroyed their properties in the village of Mukondi,” IS said in a statement. The attack took place last Thursday (9).

At first, local authorities thought that the attack would have been perpetrated by the Democratic Allied Forces (ADF), an extremist group that operates in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo and that is an ally of the Islamic State.

On Saturday (11), another attack killed at least 22 Christians in the city of Kirindera, also in the state of North Kivu.

Local sources told Open Doors that the ADF attacked a health clinic, a hospital and a hotel, and that attacks on churches and Christian properties such as hospitals are common in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African country appeared in the 37th position in the most recent world list of persecution of Christians by the organization.